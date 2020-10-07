R2Bees singer, Mugeez, took to social media to make a joke about himself and rapper Sarkodie when they met over the weekend to have fun.

It is no news that the duo, who are both based in Tema, are best of friends and have exceptional music talents that make them stand out above the rest.

Taking to Instagram to share the picture, Mugeez gave an insight into what ensued between them and said Sarkodie didn’t trust him enough to drink from his red cup.

According to the ‘Slow Down’ hitmaker, Sarkodie didn’t trust him though he wasn’t sipping an alcoholic beverage.

“This Guy No Trust Me One Seff! Take Fanta E say never,” he wrote.

Check out the photo below: