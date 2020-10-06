The Ashanti Regional boss of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has ‘attacked’ New Patriotic Party (NPP) members going independent in the upcoming general election.

Alex Opoku Mensah, who doubles as a member of the NPP communications team, has described the defectors as inward looking and ungrateful.

To him, a true party man has no option than vote for President Nana Akufo-Addo and other party members vying for power.

His comment comes after former Asokwa Constituency Organiser of the NPP, Eric Osei confirmed his decision to go independent despite President Akufo-Addo’s call for a discussion.

Speaking to Nhyira FM’s Papa Nyameke on ‘Kuro yi mu Nsem’, Special Aide to Mr Osei, Kwame Oduro said the Asokwa Member of Parliament, Patricia Appiagyei has disappointed her constituents, hence the decision to go independent.

To him, he has no hope in the works of the parliamentary candidate, and change can only be brought to the constituency should he go independent.