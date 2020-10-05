A popular New Patriotic Party (NPP) activist, known for his anti-National Democratic Congress (NDC) designed coffin campaigns in 2016, has declared his support for the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama.

Ntim Joseph, popularly known as Olu NPP, says he now prefers to be called Olu NDC.

News of his defection has been running on social media for days now but Monday afternoon, he officially changed his war-like NPP camouflage to NDC colours and addressed the media in Kumasi.

READ ALSO:

He said the NPP has disappointed him and his followers leaving them jobless, the reason for his defection.

Watch video below: