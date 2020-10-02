The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is hoping to win all nine parliamentary seats in the Western North region.

This is part of the party’s strategy to maximise its votes to secure victory for former President John Dramani Mahama in the December 7 general elections.

Western North Regional Chairman Michael Aidoo popularly known as Big Aidoo revealed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday.

Currently, the party has six of the nine parliamentary seats in the region while the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has three including Sefwi Wiaso and Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai constituencies.

But Big Aidoo said they have put in place appropriate mechanisms and done self-introspection which points to the fact that the target is achievable.

He added that, they have resolved the issues which made them lose the seats to the NPP in 2016.

For his part, former Member of Parliament for Sefwi Wiaso, Hon. Paul Evans Aidoo also a guest on the show said Western North is now a no go area for the NPP.

The legislator who is vying for the position again said he will give his competitor in the NPP, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie a run for his money.

Hon. Paul Evans Aidoo said he will win the seat with a resounding victory in the December polls.