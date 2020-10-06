The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, will on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, file his nomination for the 2020 presidential election.

In a post on his Facebook page, Mr Mahama said he had reviewed all his nomination forms and signed the relevant portions.

This follows an announcement by the Electoral Commission of Ghana for filing of presidential and parliamentary aspirants to begin.

While the filing fee for Presidential candidates has been fixed at ¢100,000, Parliamentary candidates are expected to pay ¢10,000 through a bankers’ draft.

Among other things, Chairperson for the Commission, Jean Mensa has explained that the filled and endorsed forms must be submitted together with some documents including; four passport-sized photographs on a red background, a statutory declaration, an introductory letter from the political parties, and a tax clearance certificate.

She said unlike previous years when the presentation of the forms was done amidst jubilations and cheers, the Commission would not entertain more than five people present during the filing process due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Acknowledging this directive in his post, the former President said the presentation of the form will be done by the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

Meanwhile, 12 political parties and three independent aspirants have so far downloaded the nomination forms to contest the 2020 Presidential Election.

A source at the Electoral Commission(EC) said after a meeting on Friday afternoon, eight political parties, including the NDC, New Patriotic Party and Ghana Union Movement indicated their dates of submission.

The source said the EC was hopeful that all the parties and independent presidential aspirants would file their nominations in time after downloading the forms successfully.

According to the Commission’s timetable, presidential and parliamentary aspirants for December 7, 2020, general election will file nominations from Monday, October 5, to Friday, October 9.