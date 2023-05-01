Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Akwatia in the Eastern Region, Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed, has revealed the core reason he has shifted his constituency to Nima in the Greater Accra Region.

Joining Adom TV’s Mpensempensemu Monday morning, Baba Jamal disclosed that the Ayawaso East constituency, especially Nima is where he cut his political ticket but for the sake of loyalty, he had to contest at Akwatia.

According to him, at the time when he wanted to contest MP seat for the first in the early 2000s, his close friend who doubles as the best man of his wedding expressed interest in the same seat.

Having been friends since their Senior High School days, he said it was the best decision to leave the seat for his friend who at that time was already serving as the constituency’s secretary.

“Though I was born in Akwatia, I have lived in Nima for almost all my life. This is not the first time I will be contesting Ayawaso East seat. In fact in 2000, my friend made me have a change of mind. At that time, aspiring candidates did not hold elections for that position. You only write your name and it is announced to the public, that’s how I got to know my friend had interest in the seat”.

He continued by saying that “I had to be loyal so I decided to try my luck in Akwatia, else East Ayawaso would have been my constituency”.

However, with the absence of his friend and the current state of the Nima constituency which he said is an eyesore, Baba Jamal is shifting to his ‘original’ constituency.

On 7 December 2012, Baba Jamal won the parliamentary seat for Akwatia constituency for the first time but he failed to retain it and passed it on to Mercy Ama Sey in 2016.

He is aiming a second successful chance in the East Ayawaso constituency in a bid to transform Nima and it’s environs.

