The Chiefs and Elders of Akyem Kusi in the Denkyembour District of the Eastern Region have named two streets of Akyem Kusi in honour of the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Akwatia Constituency, Mrs Mercy Adu-Gyamfi (Ama Sey).

This comes on the back of what they say is her contribution, selflessness and dedication to the development of the Akwatia Constituency.

The chiefs acknowledged the former MP and presented a citation to her for showing exemplary and dedicated leadership.

Speaking at a short ceremony to acknowledge her, the chief of Akyem Kusi, Nana Ntiamoah Kusi Boadum II, noted that selflessness, high sense of commitment and dedication to duty made the former MP an advocate for the people at Akwatia Constituency, especially women and children.

The former MP, a development-oriented person, was also cited for ensuring that other communities around Denkyembour District as well as in the Eastern Region and others across the country benefit from his development agenda and projects.

He noted that Ama Sey had shown great commitment to the interest of the underprivileged.

Speaking to Adom News after receiving the award, the former MP was full of gratitude for the honour bestowed on her.

She revealed the manifestation of God’s word which says there are more blessings in giving than to receive, adding that she was committed to doing her best for society anytime she had the opportunity.

She urged other members of the public, who are well to do, to ensure they support the needy in the society.

Mrs Adu-Gyamfi was elected as a member of Ghana’s parliament in December 2016 when she won the Akwatia seat.

She obtained 21,433 votes out of the 37,716 valid votes cast, equivalent to 57,21 per cent over her opponent, Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed. She served on the Committee of Employment and Social Welfare in the House of the legislature.