The Akwatia Constituency Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are up in arms against each other following the party’s loss of the Akwatia Parliamentary seat.

The NPP lost the parliamentary seat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) after its parliamentary candidate, Ernest Yaw Kumi, polled 18,750 votes against the NDC’s Henry Yiadom Boakye, alias Okoyo who garnered 19,990.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Thursday, the constituency organiser of the NPP, Kwadwo Owusu Akwatia, accused the outgoing Member of Parliament for the area, Mercy Adu Gyamfi, alias Ama Sey and other executives of campaigning ‘skirt and blouse votes’ against the NPP candidate, Mr Kumi leading to his defeat in the just ended parliamentary election.

“In the parliamentary elections, Mr Kumi polled 18,750 votes but Mr Boakye of the NDC had 19,990, the difference is 1,239. And the question is why should we do this to ourselves. I will not sit aloof for some people to destroy the party. The NPP has a constitution and that constitution will deal with Ama Sey or any other party member who campaigned for skirt and blouse against our parliamentary candidate,” he said.

According to him, even as the MP for the area, Ama Sey refused to use her Common Fund to improve the lives of people in the community.

READ ALSO:

“Ama Sey is such an ungrateful human being. We helped her achieve most of her dreams in the party because we wanted her to excel but she rather worked against us. As an MP, Ama was using her Common Fund to build mansions for her cronies and never used it for something meaningful. We will definitely deal with her and her cohorts,” he warned.

But a group calling itself concerned Members of the NPP at Akwatia is blaming the National Women’s Organiser, Kate Gyamfua, for the party’s loss.

Meanwhile, the executives have announced their intention to sack Ama Sey from the party effective January 7, 2020.