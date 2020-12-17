Musician and socialite, Deborah Vanessa Owusu Bonsu, popularly known as Sister Derby, has crashed the internet with her latest photo.

The African Mermaid, as she calls herself, went to the extreme to capture her fun moments with some underwater creatures.

Sister Derby, clad in her mermaid outfit with pink hair, held her breath underwater as she poses with some dolphins.

The photo, after the musician splashed it on social media, has attracted some comments from celebrities and other fans.

READ ON

Ghanaians have expressed admiration amid shock Sister Derby was actually practicalising her wish of being a mermaid.