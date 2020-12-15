Controversial comic actor, Funny Face, is back to normal after an unknown illness landed him in the hospital for days.

Ghanaians took to their knees in prayer when reports broke that Funny Face had been admitted at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

However, the actor is back to his bubbly self, posting several updates on social media on how he is coping.

Funny Face expressed excitement to be back in his home environment which houses his favourite poultry; turkeys.

The actor has since started preaching on the essence of life and how humans should be appreciated while they still breath.