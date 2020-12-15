The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is seeking to challenge the parliamentary election results of Banda in the Bono Region in court.

They argue that, their candidate, Joe Danquah won the election but the Electoral Commission (EC) declared the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Ahmed Ibrahim winner.

General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, disclosed this in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Tuesday.

He explained that a review of the collated results from Banda revealed that, their candidate won with 8,246 valid votes cast over Mr Ibrahim’s 8,219 valid votes cast – a difference of 27 votes.

He said the NPP agents did not sign the pink sheets that declared the wrong winner.

“We will challenge the Banda results in court because per the results on our pink sheets, we won it,” he stated.

In spite of this, the NPP scribe was happy they won the presidency,

“The NDC was hoping to elect a Speaker but it did not happen and we are very happy,” Mr Boadu said.