The Founder and Chief Executive of the Atta Mills Foundation, Koku Anyidoho, says he is filing a complaint at the Cyber Crime Unit of the Ghana Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) about cyber abuse and threats against his life.

The outspoken media personality and governance said his decision to filed the complaint was after he received several threats directed at him for his opinion on the just-ended polls.

Mr. Anyidoho led the institute as domestic election observers in the 2020 general elections.

In his assessment of the processes, he described the polls as free, fair, and transparent as well as credible from the point of the observation his team made.

However, his observation has angered some people following which threats have been directed at him.

His reaction comes after the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) President, Roland Affail Monney, announced that the Association has filed a complaint to the CID against bullying and threats against journalists.

But to the former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, if Mr Monney has complained about cyber abuse/attacks on journalists, then he won’t keep mute since he and the Atta-Mills Institute are under attack/threats by some people he described as goons on social media.

Taking to his official Twitter page, Mr Anyidoho wrote: Did I hear, Affail Monney, the GJA Prez, complain deeply about cyber abuse/attacks on journalists? So, it is not only Koku Anyidoho & the Atta-Mills Institute that are under attack/threats by some goons on social media huh? I am lodging an official complaint with the CID today.

His comment has since been met with mixed reactions. While some backed his decision to report the threats to the CID, others also believed he deserved it.

Read his post: