Founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has dropped an interesting prediction about Ghana’s 8th Parliament.

At least 111 out of the 275 members of the 7th Parliament will not return to the house in the 8th Parliament.

Either because they lost the primaries in their parties or are retiring or lost the seat in the December 7 elections.

That means about 40% of all the 275 Members of Parliament are not returning to the house.

Per the parliamentary results so far, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has 136 seats while the NDC has 135 with one independent candidate and two outstanding constituencies.

However, the former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, believes this outcome of the 2020 election will augur well for the two major political parties.

“This will bring a better collaboration so tomorrow if someone sees Koku Anyidoho talking to President Akufo-Addo, they wouldn’t say he is a traitor,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM, monitored by Adomonline.com.

He believes it will bring out a better collaboration regarding their works in the House which will promote the better Ghana agenda.

“It is for the same collaboration for a better Ghana that I won’t hide to talk to Akufo-Addo or the Vice president. So if they can talk to each other in parliament, why can’t I also talk to them?” he quizzed.