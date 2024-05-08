Actress and socialite, Akuapem Poloo has patted singer Sister Derby on the back for displaying maturity after her performance with ex-boyfriend, Medikal.

To keep his 02 Indigo performance on the lips of Ghanaians and fans worldwide, Medikal brought his ex-lover, Sister Derby on stage.

Their performance was stunning, but it is their hugs, giggles, and demeanour on stage that set tongues wagging.

Many have raised concerns given his marital issues with estrange wife, Fella Makafui.

But Akuapem Poloo congratulated Sister Derby for putting her career ahead and demonstrating maturity.

She said the songstress has earned her respect for putting everything aside to entertain her fans.

Poloo also prayed for Sister Derby to keep promoting showbiz.

