Their love may have turned sour, but it is always a sweet moment when Medikal shares his stage with ex-lover Sister Derby.
To give his London fans value for their monies, Medikal brought onto the stage of the 02 lounge Sister Derby to perform a rendition of their popular collaboration ‘Too Risky’.
Their stage presence was palpable, not only for their rhythmic blend, but for a smooth delivery of their dance choreography.
The shocking part of their performance was when Medikal gave sister Derby the platform to promote her ‘Kakalika Love’, a diss song she recorded for Fella Makafui prior to her wedding with Medikal.
The 02 lounge concert is the first of Medikal’s sold-out events in London.
Other artistes including Shatta Wale and Sarkodie are expected to take their turns.
Guess who’s on stage with Medikal.. herh EWiase y3 hu oo pic.twitter.com/Lmx1RlEM7a
— Kwadwo Sheldon (@kwadwosheldon) May 3, 2024