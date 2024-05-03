Their love may have turned sour, but it is always a sweet moment when Medikal shares his stage with ex-lover Sister Derby.

To give his London fans value for their monies, Medikal brought onto the stage of the 02 lounge Sister Derby to perform a rendition of their popular collaboration ‘Too Risky’.

Their stage presence was palpable, not only for their rhythmic blend, but for a smooth delivery of their dance choreography.

The shocking part of their performance was when Medikal gave sister Derby the platform to promote her ‘Kakalika Love’, a diss song she recorded for Fella Makafui prior to her wedding with Medikal.

The 02 lounge concert is the first of Medikal’s sold-out events in London.

Other artistes including Shatta Wale and Sarkodie are expected to take their turns.

Watch video below: