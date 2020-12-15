Popular Kumawood actor and producer, Frank Naro, is in a thanksgiving mood after surviving a car accident.

It was unclear the incidents leading to the accident, but the front part of the actor’s red saloon car was damaged.

The actor and his team survived, yet he was left with a dislocated leg bone.

Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, he thanked God for saving his life in the toughest and impossible circumstance.

With God being his witness, he was hopeful to “see the sun again and wait for the light to bring back life into his limbs.”