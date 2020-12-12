Some aggrieved New Patriotic Party executives and voters in the Akwatia Constituency say they engaged in ‘skirt and blouse’ voting in the just ended presidential and parliamentary elections.

According to them, they were forced to vote that way because their Member of Parliament, Mercy Adu Gyamfi aka (Ama Say), was unfairly treated at the party’s parliamentary primaries before the December elections.

They told Adom News Ama Sey was the people’s choice and believed could garner more votes for the NPP and retain the seat in the constituency.

But the regional executives, according to them, failed to heed to the call, hence their resolve to vote skirt and blouse by giving Akufo-Addo and the National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate, Henry Boakye Yiadom the nod to punish the executives.