Police in the Volta Region have arrested two suspects in connection with attacks on Member of Parliament (MP)-elect for Keta, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey.

The police explained that the identities of the suspects cannot be made public yet due to security reasons.

Mr Gakpey was allegedly attacked in his home at Anlo-Afiadenyigba by some persons suspected to be armed robbers.

The suspected robbers beat him and his family to pulp and made away with money and other valuables.

The robbers are said to have held their victims at gunpoint and ransacked every room in the house to see what they can find.

Reports indicate residents, especially family of the victim are currently leaving in fear despite assurances from the police to provide adequate security.

The police have assured investigations are ongoing, adding that all the perpetrators will be brought to book.