Firebrand of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong, has fired the people of the Oti Region for their act of ‘betrayal and ingratitude’ after voting for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) despite what the NPP has done for them in the past four years.

Speaking on his Net2 TV, the ever-controversial lawmaker said President Nana Akufo-Addo should be biased in his second term against regions that did not vote for them so they can solely concentrate on the Ashanti Region where they were saved from the jaws of defeat at the hands of the NDC.

“I congratulate the people of the Ashanti Region, if it were not for them the NPP would have probably suffered defeat. Akufo-Addo should give them a lot of ministerial appointments and more development should go there,” he said.

“Mahama was making a bogus argument that he has won 10 Regions, only the Ashanti Region gave the NPP over 1,142,000 which canceled the votes garnered by the NDC in almost seven regions… I mean the votes from just one region canceled that huge number of NDC votes. So I give the Ashanti Region a huge standing ovation.

“Some areas in Ghana are ungrateful, look at Oti, this government made the area a region but they voted against the NPP. We should be politically skewed that we maintain our stronghold first before you look for others.”