After being abandoned for months, Frank Arhin, a victim of Hiplife musician Medikal’s ‘Sowutuom to the World Concert’ has finally seen a doctor at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to start treatment.



Viewers will recall how Adom News reported the neglect of master Arhin who relied on GHc2 bread and a sachet of pure water on daily basis.



Touched by the story of the victim, viewers of Adom TV/FM contributed towards his treatment.



Speaking to Adom News, master Arhin expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for supporting him financially to start healthcare and appealed for continuous support and prayers.

“I was unable to eat then but after getting good healthcare, my eating habit has improved. I am very grateful to Adom TV and Ghanaians for supporting me financially and with their prayers. I am appealing to all Ghanaians and Adom TV to continue supporting me financially till I get back to my feet,” he appealed.



His brother, Eric Arhin, thanked Adom News and all benevolent Ghanaians for their support.



He said: “My brother’s treatment has begun at last and I am very grateful to Ghanaians and Adom TV for their support. Then, getting diapers for my brother was a challenge due to my financial constraint but with the help of Adom TV, we now have the necessary materials in excess.”



According to him, he has seen changes in his brother’s eating habit as he eats well now. He called on Ghanaians to continue supporting him in cash and in kind as well as remember him in their prayers by interceding on his brother’s behalf.