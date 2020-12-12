Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has asked President Akufo-Addo to honour party supporters in the Ashanti Region in his second term.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo must appoint more people from the region in his next government.

“I congratulate the people of the Ashanti Region if it were not for them the NPP would have probably suffered defeat. Akufo-Addo should give them a lot of ministerial appointments and more development should go there,” he said.

Mr Agyapong believes the massive support from the region saved the NPP from defeat in the just ended December 7, 2020 election.

“Mahama was making a bogus argument that he has won 10 regions, only the Ashanti Region gave the NPP over 1,142,000 which cancelled the votes garnered by the NDC in almost seven regions.

“I mean the votes from just one region cancelled that huge number of NDC votes. So I give the Ashanti Region a huge standing ovation,” he lauded on an Accra-based Net 2 TV.

ALSO READ:

However, he added the party must pay attention to its strongholds over what he described as the ungratefulness of some regions.

“Some areas in Ghana are ungrateful, look at Oti, this government made the area a region but they voted against the NPP. We should be politically skewed that we maintain our stronghold first before you look for others,” he lamented.