The Chief Executive Officer of defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM 1), has congratulated President Nana Akufo-Addo on his re-election.

He has also consoled former President John Mahama over his loss in the 2020 presidential election.

President Akufo-Addo won a second term in office in a tightly contested presidential election on Monday, December 7, 2020.

He polled 6,730, 587 which is 51.30% of the total votes cast nationwide while his major contender Mr Mahama polled 6, 213, 182 which gives him 47.35%.

Taking to Twitter, NAM 1 praised President Akufo-Addo for a well-merited election.

To the NDC and Mr Mahama, he acknowledged they gave exemplary accounts of themselves.

Read NAM 1’s tweet below: