Keta MP-Elect attacked

The MP-elect for Keta, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey was allegedly attacked at his home at Anlo-Afiadenyigba by some persons suspected to be armed robbers.

The suspected robbers beat him and his family to pulp and made away with money and other valuables.

The robbers are said to have held their victims at gunpoint while they ransacked every room in the house to see what they can find.

They made away with about ¢50,000 from the MP-elect, his brother and other people in the house. They also took their phones and laptops.

The incoming legislator was said to have ran through his backdoor to the police station in the town, but the station was locked when he arrived there at about 1:30 am on Friday.

By the time he returned to the house with some youth, the robbers had left.

At about 6 am in the morning when the police station opened, the angry youth rushed to there to lock it up.

They are demanding the transfer of all policemen from the Anlo-Afiadenyigba Police station.

It took the intervention of some elderly residents to call for cool heads and get the youth to move away.