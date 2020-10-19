The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong has directed all Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Akwatia Constituency to as a matter of urgency visit the residence of the party’s current Member of Parliament (MP) to ask for forgiveness.

According to him, that is the only recipe to ensure a resounding victory in the impending December 7 elections or they risk losing that seat.

To him, the lawmaker was not treated fairly and therefore there is the need for Executives and the Parliamentary Candidate to go and beg for what they did although some elders of the party have spoken to her.

Speaking at the Constituency’s Health Walk on Sunday, October 18 the maverick politician was frank with the Candidate for the NPP Ernest Yaw Kumi and Executives of the New Patriotic Party in the Constituency that Ama Sey’s Independent Candidature would have been problematic for the NPP.

“You and the Executives should go to Ama Sey and plead with her. Go and tell her you are sorry. Go and ask her how she has the love of the grassroots.”