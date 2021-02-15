A member of the New Patriotic Party has reacted to false reports of the sudden demise of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko took to Twitter to share the last conversation he had with his cousin before he left to the United States of America for medical checkup.

He revealed that, in their conversation, it was obvious Mr Ofori-Atta was more concerned about Ghana’s transformation than his health.

Below is his tweet: