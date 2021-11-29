A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko, has reacted to the rejection of the 2022 Budget by the Minority in Parliament.

In his view, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament did their job as an opposition.

Parliament had rejected the 2022 budget statement presented by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

The Majority members had staged a walkout during proceedings on Friday, November 26 but that did not stop the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, from ruling on the motion.

He had given a five-minute break for the Majority members to resume their seats.

But after the time elapsed, Speaker Bagbin ruled that the budget has been rejected after the members present overwhelmingly shouted ‘No’.

In a tweet, the former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute said “The duty of Opposition is to oppose.”

Read tweet below: