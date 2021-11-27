Majority Leader, Osei-Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, says his side will not tolerate any disrespect from Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

The Majority walked out after the Speaker directed Ministers of State who are non-Members of Parliament (MPs) to vacate the chamber to allow MPs to take a division vote on whether to postpone the vote on whether the Finance Minister should be allowed to further engage the House.

But speaking to the press shortly after the walkout, the Majority Leader said Mr Bagbin was behaving like he was the Speaker for only one side.

He described the conduct of the Speaker as appalling.

“He must carry the House along, you’re not the Speaker of only one side of this house and yet increasingly he’s beginning to demonstrate that tendency. His attitude is not the best, it doesn’t speak well of a Speaker who’s neutral. I think this is very appalling. And from now on we are not going to tolerate that,” he fumed.

He insisted that the Speaker of Parliament has no authority to issue any personal order to any Minister.

Meanwhile, Parliament ended up rejecting the 2022 budget in the absence of the Majority caucus.