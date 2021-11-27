Billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, known as Evans has been sentenced to death by a Lagos High Court on Thursday.

At the sentencing by an Igbosere High Court in Lagos, Evans who was charged with kidnapping had pleaded not guilty.

He was also charged for attempt to kidnap the chairman of the Young Shall Grow Motors, Mr Vincent Obianodo.

Other charges against him were bordering on conspiracy, kidnapping and unlawful possession of firearms.

Evans was docked with three other defendants — Joseph Emeka, Chiemeka Arinze, and Udeme Upong.



He was apprehended by the Inspector General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team led by Abba Kyari.

In 2013, Evans was declared wanted after he allegedly masterminded the attempted kidnap of Mr Vincent Obianudo, a businessman who owns the popular ‘Young Shall Grow Motors’.

The suspect was said to have carried out kidnapping operations for more than five years before he met his waterloo.

