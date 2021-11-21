Popular Ghanaian actress, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, famed Ahuofe Patri, has released a bedroom photo with fellow actor Richard Asante aka Kalybos.

The photo, which has set tongues wagging on social media, captured the actress on her phone as she lays on a bed.

Kalybos, who seemed curious, knelt beside her and sternly kept his eye on the phone clad in white shorts and singlet.

Ahuofe Patri took to her Instagram page to share the adorable photo believed to be a scene from a project with her fans and followers.

Captioning the photo, she wrote: This reminds me of a line in @1realjoeyb ‘s TONGA 😂 😂😂 @kalybos1.

The duo, following the post, has been rained with compliments of being perfect for each other amid other hilarious comments.

Kalybos, who for whatever reason, was left in shock after sighting the photo, reacted: Eeiiii 😂😂😂.