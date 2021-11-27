A Circuit Court in Accra has banned a Senior Police Officer from holding or obtaining a driving license for 53 months after knocking down a two and half year-old girl at James Town Police Barracks in the year 2015.



The Court has also sentenced then Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Peter Yembilla, a former James Town Police Commander, to a fine of GHC24,000 in default serve 24 months imprisonment.



The Court’s sentence was after it found DSP Yembilla guilty on the charges of careless and inconsiderate driving, negligently causing harm, using uninsured vehicle and driving motor vehicle without license.



Mr Yembilla is said to have negligently caused harm to one Aida Seyram Deku, now deceased, with his Toyota Highlander with registration number GS7387-11 at James Town Police Barracks.

The Court, presided over by Mrs Justice Ruby Adjeley Quayson, a High Court Judge, sitting with additional responsibility as a circuit Court judge, convicted Yembilla, now Superintendent of Police (Retired), after a four-year trial.



Prosecuting, Joshua Sackey, a State Attorney, narrated that on December 2015, at about 9:30 am, DSP Yembilla, was driving a Toyota Highlander with registration number GS 7387-11.



Mr Sackey said the accused was driving from the Ghana National Fire Service Training School towards the James Town Police Station.



Prosecution said when the accused, now convict, attempted to enter the James Town Police Station, he knocked the victim who was then playing with other children.



The State Attorney said the victim sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital but died at the hospital while receiving treatment.



It said postmortem examination conducted on the body gave the cause of death as severe head injury due to the accident.



The prosecution said investigations conducted into the matter indicated that Supt. Yembilla did not have a valid driving license and the vehicle was not insured.



It said the insurance policy covering the vehicle was issued on December 18, 2015, at about 11:00 am, two hours after the accident.



Additionally, the prosecution said the driver’s license of Supt. Yembilla was also issued on January 28, 2016, about six weeks after the incident.