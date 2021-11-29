Rapper Kanye West has dedicated his latest Sunday service to the memory of his friend and creative director of Donda, Virgil Abloh

The late artistic director for Louis Vuitton and Off-White founder passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

The 41-year-old died of cancer, according to a tweet by luxury group LVMH.

Many high-profile personalities and celebrates have shared their condolences with the family, including rapper Kanye West.

The service was held hours after Abloh’s family announced on Instagram that the late icon had died from a rare and aggressive form of cancer called cardiac angiosarcoma.

The choir delivered an emotional rendition of Adele’s hit single ‘Easy on Me’ from her new album 30 with the message “In loving memory of Virgil Abloh, the creative director of Donda,” on the site, which remained after the event.

Kanye West dedicates his latest Sunday Service to the memory of Virgil Abloh 🕊 pic.twitter.com/WS91D3JQ01 — digitalfeedmedia (@digitalfeedtv) November 29, 2021

According to Vogue, Virgil Abloh and Kanye West, both Chicago natives, began working together in 2002. Through a solid partnership, the pair collaborated on various projects, including Kanye’s 2011 joint album with JAY-Z called Watch the Throne which led to a Grammy nomination for Abloh.

A statement on his official Instagram account read:

“We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues…

“We thank you all for your love and support, and we ask for privacy as we grieve and celebrate Virgil’s life.”