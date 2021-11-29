The matchday five of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League has ended successfully at the various stadia.

Karela United halted Kotoko’s winning streak with Real Tamale United beating AshantiGold SC.

WAFA also pipped Great Olympics at the home grounds as Bechem United brush aside Dreams FC.

Eight games were played, 14 goals scored, five home wins, one away win, and two drawn games.

Below are the full results:

After five matches played, this is how the league log looks like.

Asante Kotoko still occupy the top spot with 13 points with King Faisal sitting 2nd with 10 points.

Accra Lions, Elmina Sharks and Hearts of Oak occpuy the 16th, 17th and 18th positions respectively.