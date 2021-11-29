The National Identification Authority (NIA) announces for the information of the general public that it has postponed until further notice its services for updating personal records and replacement of lost and damaged cards.

These services were scheduled to start on 29th November 2021 at all its newly-established Regional and District Offices nationwide.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Acting Head of Corporate Affairs, Abudu Abdul-Ganiyu.

The NIA commenced the issuance of cards across its 276 operational District Offices on 8th November 2021. However, it has been observed that many people are yet to pick up their cards.

Moreover, as card issuance and continuous registration services are taking place at the said District Offices, there has been a tremendous surge of interest in the citizenry, to acquire the Ghana Card driven primarily by the SIM Card registration exercise as the Ghana Card is the requirement.

To avoid over-crowding at the said offices, which poses a public health risk, the NIA has determined it is prudent to postpone the roll-out of any other registration service until it is safe to do so.

The NIA Headquarters will, however, continue to provide an update of personal records and card replacement services to the general public.

The NIA urges members of the general public who have registered for the Ghana Card but have not yet picked up their cards, to go to the respective NIA District Offices within the districts where they registered for the cards to be issued to them.

Any inconvenience is deeply regretted.