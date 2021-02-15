Finance Minister-Designate, Ken Ofori-Atta, has safely arrived in the United States (US) for his post-covid-19 review.

This settles the wild rumours, widely published on social media, that he had passed on due to post-covid-19 implications in the USA. Reports indicate that he is alive and kicking.

Mr Ofori-Atta left the shores of Ghana on Sunday, February 14, 2021, following doctors’ advice.

A statement from the Finance Ministry read: “After recovering from Covid-19 last December, Mr Ofori-Atta has had medical complications which doctors advised required further interventions not currently available in Ghana.”

Mr Ofori-Atta and his wife, Professor Angela Lamensdorf Ofori-Atta, a clinical psychologist at the University of Ghana Medical School, travelled in Delta 157 flight.

The photo spotted the couple in their winter coats and nose masks with scarfs wrapped around their neck.

Mr Ofori-Atta had gloves on as they beam with smiles behind their nose masks for the camera.

He is expected to be back in Ghana in two weeks time.



The Finance Minister-designate was scheduled to appear before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Tuesday, February 16 to be vetted.

However, the statement noted the leadership of Parliament has been duly notified for a new date to be fixed upon his return.