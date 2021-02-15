The Finance Minister-designate, Ken Ofori-Atta, has flown to the United States of America (USA) for post-Covid-19 medical review.

A statement from the Finance Ministry on Sunday said: “After recovering from Covid-19 last December, Mr Ofori-Atta has had medical complications which doctors advise, require further interventions not currently available in Ghana.”

According to the statement, the President’s representative at the Finance Ministry “will travel to the US for a special medical review.”

The Finance Minister-designate is scheduled to appear before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Tuesday, February 16 to be vetted.

The Finance Ministry said: “The leadership of Parliament has been duly notified for a new date to be fixed upon his return.”

He is expected back in Ghana in two weeks time.