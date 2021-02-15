Dawu based Dreams FC extended their unbeaten run in the Ghana Premier League to eight games after dismantling Aduana Stars 4-2 at the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday afternoon.

Former Hearts of Oak striker, Joseph Esso, scored a brace to give Vladislav Viric’s men a commanding 2-0 lead heading to half time.

Bright Adjei halved the deficit on the hour mark for Aduana Stars before Adjenim Boateng Mensah and Emmanuel Ocran scored in quick succession to put the game beyond Paa Kwesi Fabin’s men.

The win takes Dreams up to 3rd on the league table, level on points with second place Asante Kotoko and just two points off league leaders Karela United.

At the Cape Coast Stadium, Karela United stunned Ebusua Dwarfs to climb back to the summit of the league log with a 2-1 win.

Diawusie Taylor and Umar Bashiru’s first-half goals set Evans Adotey’s men off to a wonderful start before Dwarfs staged a spirited fightback that only resulted in an 83rd-minute consolation goal from Benjamin Acquah as Karela hold on for the win.

At the Akoon Park at Tarkwa, midfielder Justice Blay scored a penalty and Bright Enchil added a second to hand Medeama a 2-0 win over Bechem United.

Berekum Chelsea beat Techiman Eleven Wonders 2-0, with two first-half penalty goals from captain Stephen Amankona enough for Seth Hoffman’s men.

The defeat is the 3rd successive one for Ignatius Osei Fosu’s men, who have failed to score in each of those games.

At Dansoman Carl Reindorf Park, Liberty Professionals were held to a 2-2 drawn game by Inter Allies.

Hashmin Musah scored in the 95th minute to rescue a point for Inter Allies in a 2-2 draw with Liberty Professionals.

Allies had gone ahead in the first half through Suleman Nafiu but Stanley Ampaw and Abraham Wayo scored in the second half to swing the advantage in Liberty’s favour but Musah popped up late to deny Liberty the win and give Allies their first point in seven games, having lost all of their previous six.

The game between Ashantigold and WAFA ended 0-0 in Sogakope.

Legon Cities will host King Faisal on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium while Great Olympics entertain Elmina Sharks on Tuesday at the same venue.

Hearts of Oak, who were meant to play Asante Kotoko this weekend, were not in action.

FULL TIME: