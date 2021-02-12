Self-acclaimed Queen of Ghana music, Wendy Shay, has succumbed to some setbacks in the industry and has decided to go back to nursing.

The artiste, who was hitherto a professional midwife in Germany, is planning on returning to her first love.

The reason, she said in a social media post, is that musicians are no longer playing shows as a result of the COVID-19 imposed restrictions.

With no other source of funding, Wendy would utilise her spare time in the clinical field in wait of when the world will return to normal.

MORE

Wendy Shay, to prove her seriousness, has started a lecture on facts about morning-after contraception.

Along with the information was a throwback photo of when she was working as a nurse, in the company of some Caucasian colleagues.