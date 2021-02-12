Attorney-General (AG)-designate, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has broken his silence regarding the Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi (SALL) debacle.

According to him, the SALL area has been placed in the Buem constituency and not the Hohoe constituency in Oti Region.

Mr Dame has been accused of being instrumental in “denying the people of Santrofi Akpafu, Lolobi, Likpe (SALL) their right of representation in parliament” and therefore undeserving to be AG and Minister of Justice.

The EC on the eve of December 7, in a press release, indicated that the people of SALL will not be allowed to vote in the parliamentary election.

READ ALSO:

The EC indicated that the constituency has not yet been created and therefore they do not qualify to be involved in the 2020 parliamentary elections.

However, speaking during his vetting by the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Friday, February 12, 2021, the Attorney-General-designate said it would be unfair to say he led the effort to disenfranchise the people of Hohoe in the SALL case.

The main issue, he stated, is that the people of SALL by law, were not supposed to vote in Hohoe, “they were supposed to vote in Buem. If there were any group of people affected, it should be the people of Buem,” he added.

The nominee said he will lead the effort to ensure that the people of SALL are allowed to vote for a Member of Parliament if he is approved.