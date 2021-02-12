President of Kumasi-based King Faisal, Alhaji Grusah, has confirmed that the club is up for sale if any interested investor shows up.

There have been several rumours of a takeover of the club’s assets in the past but has not been successful in securing buyers.

King Faisal has played 13 matches, won three, lost six with 13 points and is the last but one club in the ongoing Ghana premier league table.

Though the club’s current situation has been attributed to financial difficulties, Alhaji Grusah did not comment on it and named his price.

“I am ready for anyone who wants to buy the club if anyone can offer an amount not less than $2 million I will sell it,” he revealed in an interview with Accra-based Angel FM.

King Faisal will travel to play Ebusua Dwarfs in the matchday 14 games at the Cape Coast Stadium.