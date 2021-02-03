GPL: Great Olympics beat King Faisal to level points with Karela

Accra Great Olympics on Tuesday extended their winning run to four games after defeating King Faisal 3-1 in a Ghana Premier League matchday 12 fixture to go level on points (21) with league leaders Karela United.

Olympics were without star man Gladson Awako due to accumulation of cards but were able to come out of the game unscathed by picking the three points.

Olympics attacker Mudasiru Manaf came close to scoring the game’s first goal inside 23 minutes but King Faisal goalkeeper Adama Abdul Jabal was on hand to make a save. Charles Danso shot Olympics into the lead in the 34th minute – a goal that ensured that Olympics went into the break with a slim lead.

King Faisal increased their intensity after the break by pushing men forward in search of the equaliser and came close through Wadudu Yakubu but goalkeeper Saeed Salifu did well to preserve his side’s lead.

The Dade boys doubled their lead in the 55th minute through Samuel Abbey.

King Faisal responded with Frimpong Boateng pulling one back in the 74th minute with a powerful drive. But that hope didn’t last long as Michael Yeboah restored Olympics’ two-goal lead after scoring in the 84th minute.

Great Olympics are now level on points (21) with League leaders Karela United who face Legon Cities on Thursday at the Accra Sports stadium.

Olympics’ next game will be against Bechem United, while King Faisal take on Eleven Wonders on Sunday.