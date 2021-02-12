The hope of former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, to be elected Council of State representative for the Northern Region has been dashed.

The legislator did not get any vote from the 32 delegates who voted in the elections.

Rather, 61-year-old chief and certified accountant, Zunglana Mahmoud Tahiru, polled 23 votes out of the 32.

Also, former Managing Director of Stanbic Bank, Naa Alhassan Andani, polled eight out of the total votes cast.

The astute banker, who is the Pishigu-Lana, was among five other contenders who sought the node to represent the people of the Northern Region at the Council of State.

The Council plays critical role in the governance of the country, as it is enjoined by the 1992 Constitution (Chapter 9, Article 89) to “counsel the President in the performance of his functions.”