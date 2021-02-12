Stonebwoy’s personal aide, Ayisha Modi, has taken to Instagram to show off her new contract with a Nigerian business company.

Many celebrities such as Victoria Kimani, Clemento Suarez and Nana Akua Addo, among others, have taken to her comment section to congratulate her.

Few minutes after signing the contract with the couture brand, she wrote:

Dear GOD, thank you for today, yesterday, tomorrow and forever, I’m thankful for my life. I want to show my genuine gratitude to @sophiecouture_official for choosing me as the brand ambassador for their company.

The biggest honour goes to the team who supported the company to attain its overwhelming success for the past few years.

One big thank you to my family, friends, loved ones and to all my followers, God bless you all. 👗,

