President and Founder of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has asked the Electoral Commission (EC) to organise elections for the people of SALL in the Oti Region in March 2021.

According to him, if the Commission fails to organise the election for the people of SALL to elect their Member of Parliament, he will support a petition to remove the EC Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensa.

“The EC should hold elections for SALL by March 2021. Failure to do this, I will support a formal petition to remove the EC boss,” he said in a post on Twitter.

The EC on the eve of December 7, in a press release, indicated that the people of SALL will not be allowed to vote in the parliamentary election.

The EC indicated that the constituency has not yet been created and therefore they do not qualify to be involved in the 2020 parliamentary elections.