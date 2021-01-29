Ghanaian gospel musician, Anita Afriyie, has warned evangelist Diana Asamoah not to mention her name again.

Madam Afriyie, who was very furious in a video, said she will hit back if Miss Asamoah mentions her name on any platform.

She did not spare the veteran gospel musician in her latest video.

Her reply was on the heels of Miss Asamoah’s comment on Cecilia Marfo’s issue with Joyce Blessing.

She was visibly angry after Miss Asamoah said she [Anita] removed her stinky wig at last year’s ‘Unity Concert’.

She wondered how Miss Asamoah got to know that her wig had an unpleasant smell.

The ‘Adehye Mogya’ singer averred that Miss Asamoah is fake, a pretender and someone who envies others.

