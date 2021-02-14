Another police officer, a 50-year-old, has allegedly shot himself dead in Tema in the Greater Accra region.

DSP Divine Asiam, with the prosecution unit (Jupol) of the Tema Plice Command, according to Starr News sources, shot himself in his room Sunday morning.

He passed on at the Police Hospital. It is unclear the reason for the action.

Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Olivia Ewurabena Tawiah Adiku, who confirmed the story to Empire News’ Emmanuel Ohene-Gyan, said the Regional Police Commander, DCOP Felix Fosu Agyemang, who was in the company of other senior police officers, have been to the scene and commenced investigations into the matter.

The incident comes weeks after two police officers took their lives in separate incidents.

Constable Yelnona Eugene of the National Protection Unit allegedly shot and killed himself on February 1, 2020, while on duty in Accra. In the Western Region, Superintendent Cepram McCarthy Zenge, shot himself dead leaving behind a suicide note.

The note read: “I’m fed up in this world.”