A yet-to-be-identified Nigerian man has stripped at the head office of a well-known bank over money mistakenly deducted from his account.

According to the details gathered by newsmen, the man alleged the bank deducted GH¢152 (N10,000) from his savings account.

In the viral video, the young man can be seen with no shirt with his pair of boxers pulled to his knees as he walks up and down in the bank.

This exposed his backside and his ‘Langa Langa’, which drew the attention of the officials of the bank.

The officers of the bank managed to arrest him and took him away in order to attend to him.