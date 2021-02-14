It’s yet another season of love and Ghanaian female celebrities have adorned themselves to observe the special feast.

Cladding themselves with a touch of red – the official colour for the celebration – the celebrities have enticed their fans with some raunchy photos.

While some chose to go the decent way, others were daring enough to show it all.

Below are eight celebrities who have got fans drooling:

Nana Akua Addo

Mzbel

Moesha Boduong

Tracey Boakye

Benedicta Gafah

Fella Makafui

Zynell Lydia Zuh

Deborah Vanessa