A young man, believed to be in his late twenties, has been crashed to death at Sefwi Asawinso in the Wiaso Municipality of the Western North Region.

Witnesses indicated that the victim, who was a passenger on a motorbike, was traveling from Asafo road to Bechem barrier.

The rider is said to have attempted to overtake a timber truck before veering off the road and crashing into a taxi which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The passenger died on the spot after his head hit the ground while the motor rider survived but with serious degrees of injuries.

The body has been deposited at the at St. John’s of God Hospital.