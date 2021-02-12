Award-winning highlife singer and living legend, Nana Acheampong, has sadly lost his mother, Akosua Addie.

Though the cause of death is not immediately known, her grandaughter, Gyakie took to social media to announce the death.

Expressing her pain over her granny’s loss, she penned an emotional message in honour of Maa Akosua, as she was affectionately called.

ALSO READ:

She described the death as a big blow to the family, adding that her father had lost a great mum as she shares a photo of the deceased.

Read the details below: