The ever-beautiful wife of award-winning highlife singer and living legend, Nana Acheampong, has been spotted in a new video having fun at a birthday party.

The lady known only as Mariam is also the mother of burgeoning Ghanaian songstress Gyakie known in real life as Gyakie Acheampong.

Mariam was spotted for the first time at the plush birthday party of award-winning Kumawood actress, Ellen Kyei White.

Sitting pretty, Madam Mariam is coming from a family of music greats and is currently raising another singer that would soon have her name etched in the history books of Ghana’s music industry.

While at the party, Madam Mariam, who was one of the invited guests, was asked to say a few words of blessing upon the life of actress Ellen Kyei White.

Mariam took the microphone and said a prayer on Ellen who she called her sister and in-law and asked for God’s blessing upon her life as she celebrated her birthday on September 30, 2020.